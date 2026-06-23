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TJ Stanton Earns 450th Career Win

Boulders Salvage Series Finale  By Marc Ernay Manager TJ Stanton collected his 450th career regular season win as the Boulders rolled…

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This Week in Clarkstown

As the Superintendent of Parks & Recreation for the Town of Clarkstown, I have the privilege of overseeing one of the…

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Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: A Review

By Alexander Gordon Into the Spider-Verse follows Miles Morales, a Brooklyn teenager bitten by a radioactive spider, pulled into a crisis…

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Nation

The Morning Muster A Column For and By Veterans

The Morning Muster A Column For and By Veterans

The Morning Muster will be taking a break from their column this week following a very busy Memorial Day Weekend. Instead, please enjoy these pictures  from memorial events…

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My Experience with a White House Press Pass

My Experience with a White House Press Pass

Last Friday, I had the career-expanding opportunity to see the president in person as a member of the press, thanks to the Rockland County Times. As a reporter…

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Trump Comes to Rockland

Trump Comes to Rockland

For the first time since Gerald Ford’s visit to the Rockland County Courthouse in 1976, a sitting U.S. president has visited Rockland County. Friday, May 23rd, saw current…

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The Home Front

Real Families. Real Struggles. By Dr. Max Rossi  Please welcome our newest columnist, Dr. Max Rossi. Dr. Rossi grew up in Garnerville and graduated…

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Route 304 Repaving Project to Begin This Spring

Route 304 Repaving Project to Begin This Spring

New York State Senator Bill Weber was joined on March 6 by Clarkstown Town Supervisor George Hoehmann, members of the Clarkstown Town Board and…

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Editorials

Stop Scrolling, Read a Comic Book

Vote YES on Pearl River School District’s Budget

Op-Ed – Rally Points for When the Crisis is Larger than Government

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